The International World Games Association (IWGA) has confirmed the organisation’s Annual General Assembly will be held remotely on November 6.

The General Assembly was initially scheduled to take place on August 23 as part of SportAccord Convention in Beijing.

The Convention was moved to Lausanne in Switzerland due to the coronavirus pandemic, before being cancelled amid the worsening crisis in Europe.

The IWGA hoped to hold the General Assembly alongside the International Federation (IF) Forum in Lausanne on November 6.

Due to the ongoing uncertainty over coronavirus, the IWGA Executive Committee has now decided to hold the event virtually.

"The IWGA Executive Committee has decided to hold the meeting remotely under the dispensation given by the Swiss Government," Joachim Gossow, the IWGA chief executive, said.

"This new way of conducting the General Meeting conforms with the COVID-19 statute established by the Government of Switzerland, where the IWGA is located.

"The ExCo regrets not being able to convene its members in person in Lausanne but intends to take precautions to respond to the situation.

"The IWGA undertakes that electronic tools will be put in place to ensure the security, efficiency and smooth proceedings of the General Assembly."

The World Games in Birmingham was rescheduled to 2022 earlier this year ©IWGA

The World Games is among the sporting events to have been impacted by the pandemic.

The General Assembly will be the first held since the decision to move the 2021 World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, in the United States to 2022.

The decision to move the Games, which is for non-Olympic sports, came after coronavirus caused the postponement of Tokyo 2020 to 2021.

The IWGA will become the latest sporting body to host its General Assembly virtually, with online meetings having become commonplace during the coronavirus pandemic.

Two International Federations will hold virtual Presidential elections this year.

World Rugby were the first Olympic Federation to hold its election virtually, with a vote for its chairman electronically in May.

World Sailing is set to follow suit by holding a virtual Presidential election in November.