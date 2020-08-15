UniSport Australia announced the division one and division two Nationals in 2021 will take place in Gold Coast.

Competition is scheduled to take place from September 25 to October 1 and is set to attract more than 7,500 participants from Australia's 43 universities.

Many of the Gold Coast’s major sporting venues, including the Gold Coast Sports and Leisure Centre, Gold Coast Aquatic Centre and Coomera Indoor Sports Centre, will host events.

Students are set to compete in more than 30 individual and team sports such as basketball, rugby sevens, dance, netball, and water polo.

"We are delighted to continue our strategic partnership with Tourism and Events Queensland and look forward to working with them and the newly formed Major Events Gold Coast team for the delivery of the event next year," said UniSport chief executive Mark Sinderberry.

"The Gold Coast provides the perfect backdrop for our students to embrace the inter-university rivalry that the Nationals brings, and we can’t wait to see how the teams perform next year."

Students compete across 30 sports at the Nationals, including rugby sevens ©UniSport Australia

Gold Coast last welcomed the Nationals in 2019.

"We look forward to welcoming over 7500 participants to the 2021 Nationals," said Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate.

"We are a city that loves hosting major events and we are grateful our reputation as a safe destination during these difficult times ensures that we can continue to do so.

"Another great event on the Gold Coast."

This year's Nationals have been heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

All events remaining this year were cancelled last month, including the flagship competition which was set to be held in Perth from September 26 to October 2.