The United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum (USOPM) has officially opened as of yesterday in Colorado Springs in front of an invited crowd.

Members of the USOPM's Board of Directors were joined by the Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers in front of a small invited crowd, as they used a giant pair of scissors to officially cut the ribbon for the museum.

Tickets for the opening days went on sale last week and in the future, USOPM will be open seven days a week and only closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

"This museum has been nearly 10 years in the making, and we are excited that these incredible stories will come to life in Olympic City USA," said USOPM chief executive Christopher Liedel.

"The museum is more than a sports museum, it is a museum of hopes and dreams.

"We think the USOPM will provide athletes and fans alike with a space to celebrate friendship, determination and all the best values Team USA athletes embody."

Paralympic silver medallist John Register shares the emotion he felt as he visited the USOPM and realised his prosthetic leg from Sydney 2000 was on display ©USOPM

USOPM have provided a safe environment having worked alongside local and state health officials and with its operating partner, Gallagher Museum Service.

Procedures have been put in place such as designs to reduce contact, including timed ticketing.

The USOPM will be one of the most accessible and interactive museums in the world with guests being able to customise their sport preferences and accessibility needs for a tour unique to them.

Team USA athletes were involved and consulted throughout the project to ensure the museum was inclusive and authentic.

The USOPM is a 60,000-square foot building featuring 12 universal and interactive galleries that were built by Creo Industrial Arts.

"It's not just a collection of stuff," added Dave Ogrean, chairman of the USOPM Board of Directors.

"It's the story of experiences of the athletes, we had a responsibility to tell their stories with passion."

There will be more than 460 artefacts on display documenting US Olympic and Paralympic history with some of them being the ice hockey goalie Jim Craig's mask and the scoreboard from the Miracle on Ice at the Lake Placid 1980 Winter Olympics.