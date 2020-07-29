Three-time Olympian Johann Lienhart has been banned for 10 years after being found to have supplied his son with performance enhancing substances.

Florian Lienhart was handed a four-year ban from triathlon earlier this year following positive tests for erythropoietin (EPO) in 2019.

The two-time national champion was found to have acquired EPO and the growth hormone genotropin between January to March in 2019, before applying them in the spring.

The Austrian Anti-Doping Law Commission (ÖADR) said this was "determined on the basis of the results of the investigation by the criminal police in connection with 'Operation Aderlass'".

Operation Aderlass has implicated athletes in several sports, including skiing and cycling, for their alleged involvement in a doping ring.

The ÖADR connected Florian Lienhart's case to the criminal investigation by police related to Operation Aderlass ©Getty Images

Johann Lienhart has been sanctioned by the ÖADR, with the former cyclist found to have been responsible for supplying his son with the banned substances EPO, genotropin and testosterone gel from December 2018 to March 2019.

Lienhart was also found to have "encouraged, guided and supported" his son with doping.

Lienhart's 10-year sanction will run until June 21 in 2030.

Now aged 60, Lienhart represented Austria in cycling and won the National Road Race Championships in 1983.

He competed at the Moscow 1980, Los Angeles 1984 and Seoul 1988 Olympic Games during his career.

Lienhart did not finish in the men’s road race at Moscow 1980 and was 13th in the men’s team time trial.

He placed 11th as part of the men’s team time trial four years later in Los Angeles, before recording 34th and 16th place finishes in the Seoul 1988 road race and team time trial, respectively.

Lienhart was part of the Austrian team time trial squad which earned bronze at the 1987 World Championships in Villach.