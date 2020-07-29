The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA), which the organisation says will strengthen their long-standing cooperation.

The WADA say the agreement broadens the scope of information shared about marketed products, as well as biomedical products that are still in the early stages of research and development.

It is hoped the shared information will help to develop anti-doping tests earlier.

WADA added that the agreement strengthens the long-standing cooperation between the two organisations to help protect clean sport, as well as encouraging the reduction of drug abuse in sport and society.

"We are very pleased that the IFPMA will be strengthening its cooperation with WADA in the protection of clean sport," said Witold Bańka, WADA President.

"Working closely with the biopharmaceutical industry is paramount if we want to detect new compounds that cheating athletes may look for to enhance performance.

"Identifying new substances with doping potential when they are still undergoing development facilitates much faster implementation of detection methods, which in turn benefits clean athletes worldwide.

"The clean sport movement is all about cooperation between multiple stakeholders for the good of athletes.

"We have seen tangible results from such collaborations between the research-based biopharmaceutical industry and anti-doping authorities, particularly the early development of anti-doping tests for medicines before they go on the market.

"This clearly demonstrates the benefit to athletes of these agreements in better controlling prohibited substances and reducing the associated health risks."

The IFPMA say the agreement strengthens their collaboration with WADA ©IFPMA

WADA and IFPMA have formally cooperated since signing the first Joint Declaration on Cooperation in the Fight against Doping in Sport in July 2010.

The cooperation has seen the pharmaceutical industry share expertise to help to mitigate the misuse of their products, and to combat doping in sport effectively.

The latest MoU was signed by Bańka and IFPMA President David A. Ricks.

"Doping undermines the integrity of scientific innovation," said Ricks.

"Our companies are discovering and bringing life-changing medicines to treat patients suffering from illness and disease, and we are committed to making safe medicines, as well as optimising appropriate conditions for their use.

"We oppose misuse of our products for the purpose of improved athletic performance.

"Not only does it undermine the global sporting movement, it's unsafe and wrong.

"We are proud to team-up with WADA to maximise the global athletic community's ability to catch cheaters earlier in the game and work hand-in-hand to promote doping-free competition."

WADA said the MoU is the latest in a series of bilateral collaborative exercises between the watchdog and the biopharmaceutical industry.

Partnerships have previously been agreed with companies such as GlaxoSmithKline, Amgen, Pfizer, Astellas and Roche.