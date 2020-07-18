The Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee (CTOC) held a workshop for leaders from national sports federations on July 14 and 15.

With 60 sports leaders attending in total, the objective of the workshop was to provide a platform for leaders to exchange ideas on their conduct, international sporting affairs and good governance.

CTOC secretary general Frances Yuh-Fang Wang Lee and the director of international and cross-straits affairs at the country's Sports Administration, Hsiu-Ling Hsu, officiated a ceremony launching the event.

Lee said the workshop provided an opportunity for decision-makers and policy-makers to come together to share views on international development.

There were speeches from Olympic Council of Asia Executive Board member and CTOC advisor Kevin Kuo-I Chen and International Children's Games Executive Board member Fen-Fen Chang, as well as international sports law attorney Wei-Sheng Hung.

Meanwhile, CTOC President Lin Hong-Dow attended the opening of the 2020 Sports Industry Expo on July 17 at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park in Taipei.

The event, which will run until August, was also opened by Minister of Education Pan Wen-Chung and Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-Je.

CTOC President Lin Hong-Dow opened the Sports Industry Expo in Taipei ©CTOC

President Lin applauded the event for showing the strength of the local sports industry and hopes to attract more public attention to the development of sport in the future.

The Sports Industry Expo is one of events organised by the CTOC to mark Olympic Day.

The CTOC contributed a special exhibition showcasing memorabilia, mascots and Olympic Games-related collections, including a display of the Tokyo 1964 Olympic Torch and the first Olympic medal won by Chinese Taipei.

Two more events organised by the CTOC will take place in the coming days - the first a chance to meet athletes and the second a Tokyo 2020 uniform launch.

The meet-up session will be held on July 21 with three Olympians; boxer Nien-Chin Chen, skier Ting-Fang Lin and BMX cyclist Chia-Yu You.

The uniform launch will be held on July 23.