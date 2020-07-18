The Organising Committee of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games has provided an update of its progress to the 136th International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session.

There was a focus on the the impact of COVID-19 in the report, with organisers claiming the event can remedy some of the financial issues caused by the virus in France.

It outlined that the Games would boost the economy by generating more than €5 billion (£4.55 billion/$5.71 billion) and creating 150,000 jobs over the next four years, while also promoting the tourism industries of Paris and France on the a whole.

Paris 2024 also said hosting the Games would be a uniting force after the pandemic, while acknowledging the need to make sport an activity that can educate and create social interactions.

The short-term impact of COVID-19 has changed how Paris 2024 can interact and integrate with Tokyo 2020, which has been postponed until 2021 in response to the global health crisis.

Paris 2024 has reviewed its programme of activities for 2020 and 2021 as a consequence to allow the Tokyo Games to run uninterrupted.

Budget compliance was cited as the primary long-term concern related to the pandemic, with a review of each project set to be carried out to ensure its value is realised during what is expected to be a period of economic hardship.

Priorities for the coming months, including organisers moving to new headquarters in Seine-Saint-Denis in December, were laid out.

The "Club Paris 2024" initiative is set to be launched, looking to boost sporting participation in France as well as build momentum for the Games through daily activities.

Surfing is set to be a part of Paris 2024, but will take place in Tahiti ©Getty Images

The first legacy projects will soon begin, while a review of Tokyo 2020-related operations will take place as well, looking at topics such as handover ceremonies and participation in the Observer Programme.

Paris 2024 additionally detailed its main achievements since the 135th IOC Session in June 2019, once again welcoming the introduction of breaking, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing as additional sports for the Games, pending IOC approval in December.

There was a positive response for the Paris 2024 emblem from the public, according to a survey where 83 per cent of French people said they approved of its look.

In the 15-to-25 age range, that figure was 90 per cent.

Legacy has been one of the key areas organisers have addressed and the fourth edition of Olympic and Paralympic Week in School took place a month before the pandemic curbed sport in France .

From February 3 to 8, more than 450,000 young people were involved in a programme where in excess of 200 athletes returned to their former schools to promote sport.

There were 2,800 projects organised in schools, including 570 cultural-awareness initiatives, while 78 per cent of those projects included para-sport.

It was also outlined how Paris 2024 aims to be carbon neutral, source sustainable goods for re-use post-Games and work with environmental groups such as the World Wildlife Fund.

As of June 2020, the IOC's Coordination Commission reported that the Paris 2024 Organising Committee has 226 full-time members of staff.

The Arena La Chapelle is set to be one of the few new venues for the 2024 Olympics ©Paris 2024

There was confirmation that the Olympic Village construction will begin in 2021, with all the developers chosen for the Village, the Olympic Aquatics Centre and the Arena La Chapelle.

Strategies for spectator and hospitality ticketing programmes will be rolled out in early 2021.

This month, organisers are beginning a pilot phase to test the concept for cost-effective event delivery of table tennis and handball at Port de Versailles, golf at the Golf National and gymnastics at the Paris la Défense Arena.

The December 2020 deadline for confirming the Paris 2024 sport programme with the IOC Executive Board still stands.

Organisers will look for an athlete quota of around 10,500, aiming to achieve gender-equal participation across the Games and only add new events if they can take place at existing venues.

In the report, Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet said: "Since the early stages of the candidature phase, Paris 2024 has been planning for the Games of a new era: responsible, sustainable and socially engaged Games offering an opportunity for everyone to be a part of it.

"We believe that this vision is even more relevant today.

"However, we cannot ignore the impact of the choice: 'Change or be changed'."

The Paris 2024 Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11, with the Paralympics following from August 28 to September 8.