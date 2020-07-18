The fourth leg of the World Para Powerlifting Online World Cup has got underway as athletes continue to compete from home or their local gym due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Athletes have until August 9 to submit their entries in the fourth event of the series, launched in May following the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics to next year.

The last edition, held in June, attracted a record 55 powerlifters from 17 countries.

Russia's Vera Muratova won the third leg to extend her lead at the top of the overall women's standings.

Italians Paolo Agosti and Matteo Cattini are tied as the overall series leaders in the men’s category.

The fourth event will also feature a team competition, where athletes will earn points for their country.

"It’s great to see the Para powerlifting community around the world active during this time," said World Para Powerlifting head Jorge Moreno.

"From the athletes and coaches to technical officials, they are connected through these competitions."