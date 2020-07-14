The postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is expected to be the central topic once more at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board meeting tomorrow, which comes two days before the first virtual IOC Session.

The meeting falls nine days prior to the originally scheduled Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 24.

Tokyo 2020 was delayed by a year by the IOC and organisers in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The IOC Executive Board is set to receive a report on progress made by Tokyo 2020 tomorrow, which will be presented by Coordination Commission chair John Coates.

Last week, reports claimed that Tokyo 2020 were close to securing all of the sporting venues for the Games next year, but this was downplayed by organisers.

They had previously confirmed that 80 per cent of venues were in place, with the Athletes' Village, due to be sold off as housing after the Games, and the Tokyo Big Sight, the location of the Main Press Centre and International Broadcasting Centre, proving to be particular stumbling blocks.

Tokyo 2020 presented to the IOC Executive Board last month, with chief executive Toshiro Muto promising a "simplified Games" amid claims there were 200 ideas on how to achieve this and reduce costs.

Organisers could give a greater insight into their plans at the latest meeting, with test events and service levels among the areas reportedly being assessed.

Under a roadmap published in June, the upcoming months are expected to see Tokyo 2020 coordinate with partners towards a basic agreement of service levels and install countermeasures for challenges caused by the postponement.

Countermeasures are likely to be a key area amid ongoing concern over the coronavirus pandemic’s possible impact on next year’s Games.

Some have suggested that a vaccine must be developed for the Games to go ahead safely, while other Japanese experts have suggested the Games could lead to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

A survey this month found that 77 per cent of Japanese believe that Tokyo 2020 "cannot be held" next year.

Concerns over the coronavirus potential impact on the rescheduled Games remain ©Getty Images

Yuriko Koike, who has been re-elected Tokyo Governor since the last IOC Executive Board meeting, has expressed her determination to host the Games safely next year.

The IOC Executive Board is also due to receive reports on the Dakar 2022 and Gangwon 2024 Youth Olympics, with the latter awarded the Games at the IOC Session earlier this year.

Reports on the International Federations, National Olympic Committees, athletes and anti-doping are also set to be given tomorrow, along with the ethics, audit and finance reports.

It will be the final meeting of this current Executive Board, with changes set to occur at the virtual IOC Session on Friday (July 17).

Mikaela Jaworski of the Philippines, Ethiopia's Dagmawit Berhane, Belgian Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant and Gerardo Werthein of Argentina will seek to be elected to the two vacant positions.

Seoul 1988 Olympic pole vault gold medallist and six-time world champion Sergey Bubka is leaving the ruling body as he has completed his maximum two consecutive four-year terms.

The second vacancy will be created by Ng Ser Miang’s expected elevation to one of the two IOC vice-president roles.

Ser Miang and Coates are expected to replace Uğur Erdener and Juan Antonio Samaranch, whose terms will conclude at the July 17 Session.

Both Coates, President of the Australian Olympic Committee, and Ser Miang have previously served as vice-presidents.