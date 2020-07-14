The Organsing Committee for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games has signed a partnership deal with the city's Zhejiang Media College.

As part of the arrangement, the college will "make use of its talents" in areas including broadcasting, commentary, production and etiquette.

Volunteer services and talent support are other areas where Zheijang will seek to help.

Chen Weiqiang, the deputy secretary general of the Organising Committee and also the Chinese city's vice-mayor, signed the deal with college official Yang Liping.

Both parties have agreed to strong cooperation before the Games with the college agreeing to actively take part in the preparations.

Chen Weiqiang said the Games should be used to promote the city's image ©Hangzhou 2022

According to Chen, the Games are an "important window" for promoting Hangzhou and boosting the city's image.

To this end, the college is planning to host a sporting and cultural event.

The 2022 Asian Games are due to run from September 10 to 25, with 40 sports on the programme and more than 10,000 athletes expected to compete.