Dutch speed skating legend Ireen Wüst has revealed she plans to retire after the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

The 34-year-old boasts 11 Olympic medals, including five golds, and is the most-decorated Winter Olympian still currently competing.

She sits fourth on the all-time list of total Winter Olympic medals, behind retired Norwegian cross-country skiing greats Marit Bjørgen, Ole Einar Bjørndalen and Bjørn Dæhlie.

Wüst is also the sole Winter athlete to have won a gold medal in an individual event at four different Olympics.

Only six summer athletes have achieved this feat and nobody has done so at five editions of the Games.

This is something Wüst, the most successful Dutch Olympian, could achieve in Beijing.

"The Games are a point, and an exclamation point," she said to NOS.

Ireen Wüst is a five-time Olympic gold medallist ©Getty Images

"I think I am getting a little faster and I think that is in my favour at the 1,500 metres."

Wüst won her first Olympic gold over 3,000m at Turin 2006 and added the 1,500m title at Vancouver 2010.

She won the 3,000m title again at Sochi 2014, as well as the team pursuit, and then won the 1,500m at Pyeongchang 2018.

Her Olympic tally also includes five silvers and one bronze medal, while she has claimed 21 world titles across the allround and distance events.

Wüst has recently returned to the ice following the period of coronavirus shutdown.

"It takes a little while to get used to the first few laps, but it felt really nice," she said.