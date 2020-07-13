Sunset+Vine has been appointed as host broadcaster for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, following the conclusion of an international tender process.

The production company will be responsible for filming live coverage of the 19 sports at the Games, capturing 2,000 hours of competition and featuring each of the 4,500 competitors.

Birmingham 2022 said the agreement will see Sunset+Vine provide more sports coverage than at any previous edition of the Commonwealth Games, which is claimed could be seen by a global audience of more than 1.5 billion people.

Sunset+Vine will also capture footage of the Birmingham 2022 Opening and Closing Ceremonies, alongside producing additional feature content about the history of the Games.

Multi-camera footage of the Games will be made available to rights holding broadcasters and distributed to television channels across the world.

"This is such an exciting win for Sunset+Vine and we are delighted to have prevailed following a very rigorous bidding process," said Jeff Foulser, Sunset+Vine chief executive.

"The contract award further establishes the company as one of the few worldwide businesses with the creative and technical expertise to handle large scale events.

"We thank Birmingham 2022 and the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Partnerships for placing their trust in us and look forward to delivering the best in class production for all broadcast rights holders at the Games."

The agreement continues Sunset+Vine's association with the Commonwealth Games, after they produced coverage at both Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018.

The company has also provided coverage of the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, as well as the 2017 World Athletics Championships in London.

Sunset+Vine won the Royal Television Society award for Best Sports Programme for its coverage of the 2019 Cricket World Cup Final.

The production has also been nominated for a BAFTA at the television awards on July 31.

Sunset+Vine received an award for their coverage of last year's ICC Cricket World Cup Final ©Getty Images

"Securing the host broadcaster is an important milestone for the 2022 Commonwealth Games and we are delighted to be partnering with a world-leading sports production company in Sunset+Vine," said David Leather, chief executive of CGF Partnerships.

"A key part of our strategy is to create long-term, mutually beneficial partnerships and we now have the arrangements in place to partner with Sunset+Vine and ensure a very high-quality broadcast for the next three Commonwealth Games.

"This demonstrates a huge amount of confidence in the Commonwealth Sports Movement and in Birmingham 2022 to deliver fantastic Commonwealth Games."

Sunset+Vine has committed to launching a host broadcast training initiative in the West Midlands as part of the agreement.

The initiative is aimed at addressing the lack of diversity in the creative sector, with training set to be offered to 200 young people from the region over a 12-month period.

Half of the participants will be recruited from underrepresented groups, with Birmingham 2022 pledging to focus on opportunities for the BAME community.

At least 15 per cent of the 1,600 technical and production workforce will come from Birmingham and the West Midlands, organisers say, with 150 Games-time employment opportunities expected for participants in the scheme.

"Sunset+Vine is internationally renowned for delivering award-winning coverage of the biggest sporting events in the world," said Ian Reid, Birmingham 2022 chief executive.

"Working with them guarantees that more coverage of Birmingham 2022 will be made available than any other Commonwealth Games, putting the West Midlands firmly on the global stage and delivering an unforgettable experience for fans.

"I'm also delighted that we're working with a company that is dedicated to leaving a positive lasting effect on the media industry in the West Midlands by providing jobs and upskilling the future workforce, contributing to our Games mission to help the region grow and succeed."