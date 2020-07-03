Japanese Para-badminton player Daiki Kajiwara has admitted he may struggle to stay motivated for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games after the event was postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 19-year-old, ranked six in the world in the wheelchair WH2 men's singles category, said, however, that he was also seeing the positives of the decision to delay the Games by a year.

"I’m a college student this year so it gives me a chance to get accustomed to my new environment," Kajiwara said.

"For badminton, I can spend more time improving but it may be difficult to keep my motivation level up over the next year."

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games have been postponed until 2021 ©Getty Images

Kajiwara's team mate Ayako Suzuki, the world number two in the standing upper SU5 division, claimed the postponement "gives me more time to improve my footwork and shot accuracy".

Para badminton is due to make is Paralympic Games debut at Tokyo 2020.

The Games have been rescheduled for August 24 to September 5 next year due to the COVID-19 crisis.