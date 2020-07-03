Virtus President Marc Truffaut has said he is "proud" of how the organisation has developed since hosting its first World Championships in 1989.

The organisation, which changed its name to Virtus from the International Federation for Athletes with Intellectual Impairments (Inas) last year, celebrated the 31-year anniversary of its inaugural World Championships this week.

Harnosand in Sweden hosted the event, which featured competitions in athletics and swimming.

A total of 18 countries took part at the Championships, held three years after the Inas was formed in 1986.

The event featured athletics and swimming events and took place in Sweden in 1989 ©Virtus

Virtus said the event "marked the start of a comprehensive programme that has grown to include 15 sports, more than 80 nations and many thousands of athletes worldwide each year".

"The first World championships were a pivotal moment in the organisations history," said Truffaut.

"Parents, coaches, sports administrators and supporters came together to create a high-performance competition based on International Federation rules, giving athletes with an intellectual impairment an opportunity to pursue their sporting dreams to the highest level for the first time.

"More than 30 years later we can be proud that this has grown into a worldwide movement."