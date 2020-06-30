UniSport Australia has announced the Indigenous Nationals are now scheduled to take place from June 20 to 24 2021.

Competition was due to take place this week in Newcastle in New South Wales, but was postponed due to restrictions put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wollotuka Institute, The University of Newcastle and UniSport Australia have subsequently announced new dates for the 25th edition of the event.

It is expected that 32 teams will attend the Nationals, which includes competitions in mixed basketball, netball, touch football and volleyball.

Multinational oil and gas company BP is set to sponsor the event again.

Two Indigenous student-athletes will also receive AUD5,000 (£2,800/$3,400/€3,000) scholarships from the company.

Competitions in mixed basketball, netball, touch football and volleyball take place at the Indigenous Nationals ©Indigenous Nationals

"COVID-19 has certainly tested us all in ways we could never have imagined," said BP Aboriginal participant advisor Sonia Harvey.

"I know so many of you were training so hard in preparation for the 2020 Indigenous Nationals presented by BP and we were looking forward to seeing you all compete at this year’s event; we can only imagine how much more amazing you will be in 2021.

"However, regardless of the event being postponed, BP are proud to still be awarding two AUD5,000 scholarships to the most promising Indigenous student-athletes and look forward to announcing the winners in July."

The Indigenous Nationals first began in 1996 as a joint class project between 13 students enrolled in a Diploma of Aboriginal Studies at what was then the Wollotuka School for Aboriginal Studies.

The annual event brings together student-athletes from universities across Australia.