The Organising Committee of the Chengdu 2021 Summer World University Games announced sponsorship deals with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and Education First during an part-online press conference in Shanghai.

Both brands are set to provide services such as financial consulting and professional language assistance for Chengdu 2021.

The announcement was made during a summer brand press conference, held at Shanghai Tower.

Attendees included Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Athletes Commission chair Yang Yang, PwC innovative city development integrated service partner Lu Yao, and Education First executive vice-president Jesper Knutell.

Student representatives from universities in Chengdu and Shanghai were also present.

During the event, a series of Rongbao-franchised products were showcased on the catwalk.

The products included outfits, accessories and stationery, and were all emblazoned with the Chengdu 2021 mascot, Rongbao the panda.

A roundtable forum was then held featuring athletes and experts inn sports marketing.

A series of Rongbao products were shown during the conference ©Chengdu 2021

The conference was streamed worldwide using a 5G network.

It is the second time such an event has taken place, with the Chengdu 2021 marketing development global launch conference held in June 2019 at the National Stadium in Beijing.

China is set to host the Summer University Games for the third time next year, 10 years on from the last time it held the event in Shenzhen.

It first held the competition in Beijing in 2001.

More than 10,000 athletes are expected to compete at Chengdu 2021 across 18 sport disciplines, including rowing, shooting and wushu.

The event has changed dates twice, with competition now scheduled for August 18 to 29 2021.