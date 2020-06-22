Five Olympic hosts to link up live for second Global Sports Week event in Paris

The next five host cities of the Olympic Games – Tokyo, Beijing, Dakar, Milan and Los Angeles – will be involved via live link during the second Global Sports Week event, the new format of which will take place from February 1 to 5, 2021.

The event, whose landmark first edition gathered 2,000 leaders of the world sports economy at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris, announced its plans via a social simulcast today on the eve of Olympic Day.

A ground-breaking virtual platform for the second edition will link events across the venues and extend participation to up to 10,000 people worldwide.

The week-long event will be based in Paris at the GSW House – a new venue, located at the We Are Club opposite the Elysee Palace.

The venue for Global Sports Week's second annual event in Paris, scheduled for February 1 to 5, 2021, offers 1,400 square metres of flexible space ©GSW

The picturesque hotel and garden offers 1,400 square metres of flexible space for talks, exhibitions, pitches, demonstrations and parties.

Ten live spots from iconic sports venues in cities around the world will also form part of the programme.

Commenting on the new format, Lucien Boyer, co-founder and President of Global Sports Week said: "Since the sports movement gathered in Paris, it has experienced an enormous shock.

"At the same time, this crisis has unlocked our collective imagination.

"The last few months have been a time to think big.

"The next few months will be a time to put big ideas into action.

"This is what we plan to do with Global Sports Week in 2021.

"A new era is beginning and we are coming to match it with a bold new format for our event.

All five of the next scheduled Olympic host cities will be connected to the second Global Sports Week event in Paris via live link next year ©GSW

"It will be even more relevant, even more open and even more international.

"Right now, multilateral forums are crucial because multilateral action is needed.

"We want to be a platform to shape this new era in sport and society.

"We are also honoured to share this vision with three great partners – Groupe BPCE, the French Ministry of Sport and EGG Sports – whose renewed commitment represents a strong endorsement of the Global Sports Week project."

The first edition of Global Sports Week, staged from February 5 to 7 this year, was among the last major forums to take place before the global health crisis brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its agenda focused on the future of sport at the intersection of business and society.

"Welcome to a whole new platform for influence, inspiration and business" - a brief summary of the new GSW format can be downloaded here and a 10-minute version is available here