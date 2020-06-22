Boxers who are part of Britain's Olympic programme are returning to contact training this week as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease.

GB Boxing has moved into stage two of the return to training process as part of Government guidelines for the resumption of sport.

Fighters will now be able to take part in technical and open sparring sessions with each other as long as strict rules are followed.

Only designated groups will be able to spar while pads sessions can only take place if the boxer is wearing a face mask and the coaches have personal protective equipment.

Social distancing will be practiced during medical consultations and interactions with support staff, while coaches will only work with designated groups to minimise interaction.

Boxers will continue to be screened rigorously, including temperature checks at home and a daily wellness questionnaire.

Because of the easing of restrictions, the number of boxers taking part at the camp in Sheffield can rise from 12 to 17.

Britain's squad has now been back in training for three weeks, initially under stricter rules.

"At the end of both of the first two weeks of the initial return to training we consulted widely with the boxers, coaches and staff and the response was universally positive," said GB Boxing chief executive Matt Holt.

Boxing training has resumed in Britain under various restrictions ©GB Boxing

"We looked at a wide number of factors including the make-up of training, the provision of medical support, social distancing and the safety of the boxers and coaches in the venue and the accommodation and the feedback, across the board, was that things were working well.

"This gave the board the confidence to progress to stage two of the Government guidance and re-introduce contact training."

More coaches and support staff will join training this week due to the increased number of boxers.

"The boxers, coaches and support staff have all adapted very well and this has enabled us to move things up a level," said performance director Rob McCracken.

"It means we can get training back to something approaching normal, which all the boxers are keen to do, yet continue to ensure we keep things as safe as possible.

"I am certain the boxers will continue to follow the guidance we are providing and take on board the extra precautions we have put in place about how they conduct themselves in the training environment and in their accommodation.

"The group are very focused on the fact the Olympics is just over 12 months away and are extremely keen to return to something resembling normal training and get themselves in the best possible shape to start competing again soon."