Krisztián Kulcsár has been re-elected unopposed as President of the Hungarian Olympic Committee following a General Assembly in Budapest today.

Kulcsár was re-elected unopposed at a meeting which also featured the election of a new Executive Board and the amendment of the statutes.

The previous Executive Board decided to hold the election to give the new administration time to prepare for the rearranged Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, now scheduled to be held in July and August 2021.

As there were no candidates standing against Kulcsár he won a simple majority vote in convincing fashion with 103 votes in favour and three against.

The two time Olympic silver medal winning fencer will now serve a four year term covering the Tokyo 2020, Beijing 2022 and Paris 2024 Olympic cycles.

Krisztián Kulcsár was re-elected unopposed at a Hungarian Olympic Committee General Assembly in Budapest today ©Hungarian Olympic Committee

Other appointments were to the positions of vice-president of summer and winter Olympic sports, with Gábor Schmidt, President of the Hungarian Canoe Federation being appointed to the summer sports role and Tamás Deutsch being appointed to the winter sports role.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed Executive Board will comprise Olympic silver medal winning handball player Katalin Pálinger, two-time Olympic gold medal winning gymnast Zoltán Magyar, two-time Olympic gold medal winning water polo player Attila Vári, Hungarian Swimming Association President Sándor Wladár, Olympic gold medal winning judoka Antal Kovács, Olympic fencing medallist Géza Imre and Olympic tennis player László Markovits.

Meanwhile the executive body of the Hungarian Olympic Committee welcomed three new members in the shape of IOC member Pál Schmitt, IOC Athletes Commission member Dániel Gyurta and International Fair Play Committee President Dr Jenö Kamuti.

Reports to the Hungarian Olympic Committee during the Assembly included an update on the professional and financial status of the Executive Board by Bálint Vekassy and two reports on the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games, one by Chef de Mission Viktória Dósa and one by Director of Sports László Fábián.