Thousands of workers on the front-line during the COVID-19 pandemic will be honoured – virtually - by the Antigua and Barbuda National Olympic Committee as part of its Olympic Day activities that will take place on Friday (June 26).

Paul "Chet" Greene, President of the Antigua and Barbuda NOC, confirmed to the Antigua Observer that the celebrations would take place three days after the International Olympic Day date of June 23, adding: "We are going virtual due to social distancing policies.

"So there is no grouping up and teaming up of families and sports groups and associations and the focus of this year would be a toast or recognition to our frontline workers."

Front-line workers against COVID-19 will be honoured by Olympic Day celebrations put on virtually by Antigua and Barbuda's National Olympic Committee on June 26 ©Antigua and Barbuda NOC

The June 26 observation of Olympic Day will involve athletes past and present and will see the distribution of shirts to more than 500 front-line workers.

Greene added that there would be pre-recorded messages from former athletes, including those bound for the Olympics in Tokyo, offering messages of solidarity and encouragement to the front-line workers.

He thanked one corporate sponsor – Cool & Smooth – which had been involved in the shirt production.