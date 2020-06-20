The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will review its sportswear deal with Chinese company Li-Ning for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after recent border disputes between the nations ended with 20 Indian soldiers being killed.

Public backlash in India towards Chinese companies has led to the IOA's decision to look at its deal with the company.

IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta told Reuters: "We have a tie-up with them until the Tokyo Olympics.

"We'll discuss the matter in our annual general meeting, our approach will always be country first."

The border dispute in question lies in the Himalayas, where India and China claim land in the Aksai Chin region as well as near Ladakh, where the Chinese forces reportedly killed the soldiers.

IOA treasurer Anandeshwar Pandey added: "It's my personal opinion that the IOA should immediately snap its sponsorship with Li-Ning.

"It's high time that we oppose China and its products.

"I respect the feelings of [Indian] Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I believe that the IOA will take a call on this soon - the country comes first and we should all stand united."

Li-Ning signed a deal with the IOA in May 2018 until Tokyo 2020 with the company sponsoring training apparel, leisure wear and footwear for the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, the 2018 Olympic Youth Games and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

India's Olympic team is to have its kit provided by Li-Ning ©Getty Images

Mehta also said it was too early to speak about Indian representation at the 2020 Asian Beach Games in Sanya and the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, both in China.

He added that the IOA would support the Government's stance if it were to recommend not travelling to China.

There is also calls for the Indian Premier League (IPL) to end its partnership with Chinese smartphone maker Vivo including from former test spinner Harbhajan Singh who tweeted: "Ban all Chinese products."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal questioned whether dropping the sponsor would be the right thing to do.

He said: "People are naturally emotional but we have to differentiate - whether it's helping the Chinese companies, or their sponsorship is helping India's cause.

"Rather than the money going back to China, if that's retained here as sponsorship money, and I'm able to pay tax to the Government, that's helping India's cause isn't it?"

He added that due to where the money would be going, the BCCI would not engage in Chinese construction companies for building stadiums.

Dhumal said: "We are not giving any building contract to any Chinese company, when money flows out of BCCI to China - this is the other way round."