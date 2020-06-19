Welsh rugby player Burgess given two year ban for presence of cocaine in his system during match

Welsh rugby union player Mike Burgess has been given a two year ban from all sport after cocaine was found in his system following a domestic match in 2018.

Cocaine was found in Burgess' system after he provided a urine sample as part of a test following a Welsh Premiership match between Aberavon and Bargoed in October 2018.

Burgess appealed the ban and a hearing took place virtually as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Burgess admitted that he consumed three grams of cocaine between October 14 and 15 while on a night out with friends, ahead of the match on October 20 after which he was tested.

He said he took the drug in "a social context rather than a sporting one", and UKAD accepted that the anti-doping violation was not committed intentionally.

However they concluded that Burgess "failed to establish that he had acted without significant fault or negligence", charging him with violating Anti-Doping Rule Article 2.1 - "Presence of a prohibited substance or its metabolites or markers in an athlete’s sample."

BAN 🏉 | Welsh Rugby Union player, Mike Burgess has been suspended from all sport for a period of two years following an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV).



Full judgement 👉 https://t.co/G6Rzb7c9pG pic.twitter.com/mAYj0Maa4n — UK Anti-Doping (@ukantidoping) June 19, 2020

"Cocaine is a dangerous drug with significant health risks, which has no place in sport," said Pat Myhill, UK Anti-Doping Director of Operations.

"Even if they are taken in a social setting out-of-competition, athletes need to be aware it can stay in their system and that they can still receive a ban from sport if they test positive for the drug in-competition.

"This case is one of many examples where cocaine use has resulted in an athlete receiving a ban from sport.

"The length of bans issued for cocaine can vary between cases, which is due to the flexible sanctioning framework set out in the anti-doping rules.

"In Mr Burgess’ case, an independent expert witness ruled out the possibility that ingestion of cocaine took place during the in-competition period.

"This means that a possible four year ban was reduced to two years.”

Burgess ban started on October 20 2018, and runs through until October 19 2020.