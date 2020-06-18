Nominations have closed for the Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee (PNGOC) Executive Board elections.

Elections for the positions of President, senior vice-president, male vice-president, female vice-president, treasurer, legal adviser and chairman of fundraising are set to be held at the PNGOC General Assembly on June 27.

Members were encouraged to submit nomination forms until yesterday's deadline.

The elections are set to be the first held after the adoption of the new constitution in 2016, which implemented changes to election guidelines.

These changes include voting to be done by exhaustive ballot, with members from Olympic sports having two votes and members of non-Olympic sports, International Olympic Committee members and life members having one vote.

Sir John Dawanincura is currently PNGOC President ©Facebook/Basketball Federation of Papua New Guinea

A majority of the member-nominated Executive Committee candidates must be put forward by Olympic sports.

With the PNGOC now having a term limit of 3 terms - 12 years - for Board members, several members are ineligible to run for re-election.

Terms will subsequently be staggered to avoid the entire Committee retiring at once.

The new senior vice-president, male vice-president and female vice-president are set to be elected for an initial term of two years, with the terms thereafter being four years.

Sir John Dawanincura is currently PNGOC President.