Britain's 11-year-old skateboarder shared news of accident to show "that it's okay to fall"

Britain's 11-year-old world skateboard bronze medallist Sky Brown said she shared news of her recent accident to show "that it's okay to fall sometimes".

Brown suffered skull fractures and broke her left wrist and hand earlier this month in a catastrophic fall.

She was taken to hospital in a helicopter and was unresponsive on arrival, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Following her fall, Brown shared a video of her accident and a message from her hospital bed.

"I just thought, on social media, everything is perfect," she said, as reported by BBC Sport.

"People might think I'm super girl or something but I want to show sometimes you're going to fall.

"I want to spread the message that it's okay to fall sometimes, you are going to fall, Beyonce's going to fall, all your heroes are going to fall.

"I wanted to show you've got to get back-up and keep on going.

"Falling is part of life and that can't stop what you're doing."

Sky Brown earned a bronze medal at the 2019 World Skateboarding Championship in São Paulo in Brazil ©Getty Images

Born in Japan to a Japanese mother and a British father, Brown became the youngest person to take part in the Vans US Open in 2016 when she was just eight-years-old.

She is also an avid surfer.

Last year, she won bronze at the World Skateboarding Championship in São Paulo in Brazil.

Skateboarding is scheduled to make its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, which has been pushed back to 2021 because of COVID-19.

Brown will become Britain's youngest Summer Olympian if she competes in the Japanese capital next year.