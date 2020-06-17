Boxing world bronze medallist Manish Kaushik has revealed he is aiming for gold at next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The Indian lightweight finished with silver at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games and bronze at the 2019 World Championships in Yekaterinburg.

He qualified for Tokyo 2020 following a box-off win against Australian Commonwealth champion Harry Garside at the Asian and Oceanian Olympic boxing qualifying event.

This bout was a repeat of the Gold Coast 2018 final, with the outcome different.

The Olympic Games have since been postponed to July 23 to August 8 next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite this, Kaushik suggested he is still aiming for gold.

"I am very happy to get a quota and I can represent India in the Tokyo Olympic Games," he said.

"I received many positive and fantastic messages after my Olympic quota, especially from the army officials and the Indian Sports Minister.

"I will do my best to win the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games but I know my weight class is seriously difficult."

Manish Kaushik earned silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast ©Getty Images

The 22-year-old also discussed the impact of the pandemic on his training regime, with many Indian athletes having to live under restrictive measures put in place to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Boxing Federation of India was planning to resume activities with a camp in Patiala on June 10, but has been forced to wait due to administrative issues.

"These are really hard periods for me as we all need to stay at home during this COVID-19 pandemic," Kaushik said.

"I wash my hands very often, sanitise my environment, keeping the social distancing and I take care about my food.

"It is very difficult for the Indian boxers to practice without a partner but I am lucky as my younger brother Sahil is also in the sport, he is still in the junior age group."

India have only earned two bronze medals in the Olympic boxing competition, with Vijender Singh finishing third at Beijing 2008 and Mary Kom doing the same at London 2012.