World ParaVolley has made a call for items and memorabilia which could be included in a museum dedicated to the sport.

The organisation is working to set-up a ParaVolley museum and has also been offered space for a display at the International Volleyball Hall of Fame in Holyoke in Massachusetts.

"We are therefore wishing to compile a list of materials/items that people wish to donate to either place," World Para Volley said.

Anyone with items to donate should fill out this form and return it to [email protected].

Sitting volleyball has been a Paralympic discipline since 1980 ©Getty Images

Sitting volleyball, the current Paralympic discipline, has been a full sport on the programme since the 1980 Games in Arnhem in The Netherlands.

Women have competed since Athens 2004.

In April, World ParaVolley celebrated the 40-year anniversary of the Arnhem Games.

Standing volleyball was also a Paralympic sport between 1976 and 2000.