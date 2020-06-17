The Egyptian Olympic Committee (EOC) has named International Handball Federation (IHF) President Hassan Moustafa as the organisation's Lifetime Honorary President.

The EOC said the award recognises the important role he has played in the Olympic Movement in Egypt, as well as his long sports career including his devotion to serving his country, the IHF and its members.

Moustafa was awarded the honour at a ceremony in Egypt.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach wrote to Moustafa as part of the occasion.

"Dear friend, all my warmest congratulations on having been named Lifetime Honorary President of the Egyptian Olympic Committee," the German said.

"This well-deserved honour recognises your many decades of commitment and contribution to sport and the Olympic Movement in your country and beyond.

"Thank you also for everything you are doing as President of the International Handball Federation to promote the practice of sport worldwide.

"Once again, all my sincere congratulations and I look very much forward to the moment when we can see each other again in person."

The honour was aimed at recognising Hassan Moustafa's contribution to sport in Egypt and worldwide ©Getty Images

Moustafa played for Al-Ahly SC for 11 years and the national team for 10 years during his playing career.

He later worked for 10 years as coach for Al-Ahly and the Egyptian men's national team, as well as refereeing at both levels, national and international.

Moustafa served as Egyptian Handball Federation President from 1984 to 1992, before returning to the role between 1996 and 2008.

He was a member and later secretary general of the EOC from 1985 to 2000.

Moustafa left the post in 2000 when he was elected IHF President.

It followed previous international roles as the Mediterranean Handball Confederation President from 1999 to 2003, the Arab Handball Federation first vice-president from 1992 to 2000 and Association of Summer Olympic International Federations Council member from 2005 to 2014.

"The honour is a message of thanks to Hassan Moustafa for his efforts during his life that he devoted to sport," said EOC President Hisham Hatab.

"The commemoration served as a message of thanks to Dr Moustafa for the efforts he has exerted throughout his life dedicated to sports, resulting in successful contributions to sport in Egypt in particular and worldwide in general."