The International Biathlon Union (IBU) has signed-up to the United Nations Sports for Climate Action Framework.

The move is part of a sustainability strategy which has been included in the governing body's new strategic plan, Target 26.

By joining the framework, the IBU has committed itself to five principles including "undertaking systematic efforts to promote greater environmental responsibility".

Reducing overall climate impact, educating for climate action, promoting sustainable and responsible consumption and advocating for climate action through communication are other goals.

"There are few sports that are as dependent on climate as snow sports are," said IBU President Olle Dahlin.

"Being the international governing body for biathlon, it is appropriate for the IBU to assume responsibility to fight climate change and help pave the way for a carbon neutral future.

"The IBU will partner with its 59 member federations and several dozen Organising Committees to implement initiatives that will minimise the environmental impact of biathlon and its events, and engage the global biathlon fanbase in addressing climate change."

IBU Athletes' Committee chair Clare Egan backed the move ©Getty Images

More than 120 sporting organisations have already signed-up to the framework, including the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee.

The IBU will discuss its draft sustainability strategy at its Ordinary Congress later this year.

"As biathletes, we need regular access to snow and have already experienced first-hand the impact of climate change on our training," said American Clare Egan, the chair of the IBU Athletes' Committee.

"Promoting sustainability and climate action is of great concern to us and one of the main topics on the agenda in the IBU Athletes' Committee.

"Notably, a recent survey of biathlon fans also told us that 78 per cent of them believe climate change to be the biggest issue facing our sport."