Olympic champion Justin Rose and his wife Kate have announced they will sponsors a series of seven women’s golf tournaments in England.

The series was developed by Ladies European Tour player Liz Young and Jason MacNiven, who runs a custom club-fitting company.

The events were without a sponsor and broadcast partner.

Rose said he considered it somewhat unfair that the Ladies European Tour had no imminent return date, while the men’s PGA Tour season has resumed.

"I am keenly aware that I now have the opportunity to go back to work and compete on the PGA Tour, but this is not the same for the ladies and some junior tours as well," Rose told the Telegraph.

"I am sad that the Ladies European Tour has been suffering so badly and doesn’t really have a start date yet from what I know.

"To me this seems somewhat unfair.

"My wife Kate and I felt there was an opportunity to step up and help.

"The prize money is modest because it is me throwing in some money and then the ladies are paying an entry fee and being able to play for a pot.

"We wanted to give them the opportunity to play and to be ready for when the opportunities arise later in the summer."

The Rose family are reportedly contributing £35,000 ($44,000/€39,000) to the series, which will be known as the Rose Ladies Series.

Brockenhurst Manor Golf Club will host the opening event of the series for British professionals on June 18, with Sky Sports showing coverage on television.

The golf courses involved in the series are providing their facilities free of charge for the behind-closed-doors events.

The Evian Championship, which was set to be the first women's golf major of the season, was cancelled earlier this week.

The event became the 10th Ladies Professional Golf Association (LGPA) competition to be cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rose himself has returned to competitive action, with the 2013 US Open winner currently tied for the lead after the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Rose and the United States’ Harold Varner III recorded seven-under-par opening rounds at the Colonial Country Club in Texas.

The tournament is taking place without fans.