Chris Hecker and Kate Barton have both joined the United States cross-country skiing team in the build-up to the 2020-2021 season.

Hecker has joined the World Cup service team and replaces Jean-Pascal Laurin, who stepped down after the last campaign.

He has a wealth of experience on the World Cup circuit, most recently working with Red Ski Wax, and has also worked with US Biathlon.

Barton is a former competitor and coach who was most recently at Vermont's Middlebury College.

She has worked with athletes at events including the Junior and Under-23 World Championships.

She replaces former development team coach Bernie Nelson.

"I am competitively motivated, and feel lucky to be acquiring this group from Bernie, who obviously did an incredible job of building a strong and successful team," Barton said.

"I'm excited to bring my authenticity as a person, my love for the sport of skiing, and my principled approach to coaching to the development team.

"I hope to continue to collaborate with the greater ski community and to inspire and support the athletes as they pursue their goals and dreams."

Chris Grover, the American team's programme director, welcomed both appointments.

"Kate brings a special blend of knowledge, experience, passion for the sport, and nurturing support and care for the athletes she encounters," he said.

On Hecker, he added: "We are very excited to bring another person that we know, trust, and respect into our service group and overall team family."