Perez and Khattab claim victory at second Para Powerlifting Online World Cup

Mexico's triple Paralympic champion Amalia Perez and Jordan's Abdelkareem Khattab both claimed victory at the second edition of World Para Powerlifting's Online World Cup Series.

The competition was launched in May following the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Powerlifters compete from home or their local gym, based on the rules established by health authorities in their countries, and submit up to three videos of lifts through an online platform.

Officials then use the same platform to judge the performances, with athletes scoring points based on a statistical coefficient that equalises and compares lifts between different weight divisions.

Perez, a gold medallist at Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016 in three different categories, scored 126.10 points from her home in Mexico City to win the women's event.

Amalia Perez 🇲🇽 and Abdelkareem Khattab 🇯🇴 won the 2nd Online World Cup Series 💻🏋️‍♂️, while Team Green took the trophy in the team event!



Team Green took the trophy in the team event!

Russia's Vera Muratova finished second on 117.23 and Brazil's Mariana D’Andrea, the winner of the first competition last month, ended third on 115.23.

Khattab scored 195.56 to win the men's event by a narrow margin over Colombia's Fabio Torres, the winner in May who ended on 195.04.

Jainer Cantillo, another Colombian, ended third on 186.16.

The results mean that Torres and Muratova top the men's and women's rankings, respectively, after two events.

A total of 40 athletes from 19 countries took part in the second edition of the Series, a 62 per cent rise compared to the inaugural event.