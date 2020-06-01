Asian Boxing Confederation to decide on hosting of postponed events in August

The Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) will make decisions in August regarding the hosting of events impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

This decision was approved by the ASBC during the continental body's first virtual Executive Committee meeting, which was held via zoom.

COVID-19's impact was the central topic at the meeting, which saw 10 of the organisation's 15 Executive Committee members participate.

The ASBC said five of their competitions have been impacted by the pandemic, with the organisation seeking to hold them on later dates.

They hope to reschedule events for either the last quarter of 2020, hoping that the pandemic will fade, with another proposal to stage events in 2021.

Events in 2021 would likely build-up to the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in the same year.

A suggestion by Edgar Piscon to wait until August to make a final decision on the competitions was approved by the ASBC Executive Committee.





The ASBC added that Wu Di had informed members he will continue to work towards organising the ASBC Asian Grand Slam Boxing Championships.

The event was launched in 2019.

The meeting also confirmed that the competition is the property of the ASBC.

Approval was then given unanimously by the Executive Committee to the ASBC's 2019 annual report.

A proposal was also put forward by India's Jay Kowli to establish regional federations within the ASBC.

The suggestion is expected to be studied by ASBC President Anas Al Otaiba and executive director Ali Salameh in the coming weeks.