The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board has approved rule changes made to the qualification process for the Tokyo 2020 skateboarding competition.

The original qualification schedule was thrown into disarray after the coronavirus pandemic forced the rescheduling of Olympics Games to July 23 to August 8 in 2021 and stopped numerous qualifiers taking place.

World Skate spent March and April reviewing the qualification rules and decided to extend season two, the current Olympic qualification period, until June 29 2021.

The best four results during this time will count towards qualification.

There will be no change to event tiering, the points system, points already acquired or the quota system in place.

Skateboarding is due to make its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 next year ©Getty Images

National championship scores are set to be added to the World Skate rankings quarterly, while scores from continental championships will be added to the rankings once all events have been held.

These rules will now be implemented having received approval from the IOC Executive Board.

National bodies, athletes and team managers attended online meetings with World Skate to receive updated information on the Olympic qualification process and ask questions.

The full rule changes document can be found here.

Events in China, Peru and the United States were among the Olympic skateboarding qualifiers postponed or cancelled because of the pandemic, which still means international competition is almost impossible to stage.

