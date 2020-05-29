The International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) has released accounts making plain the huge extent of its dependence on revenue arising from the sport’s place on the Olympic programme.

Financial statements covering three years – 2016, 2017 and 2018 – have been posted on the Monaco-based body’s website.

These show that out of fractionally under $15 million (£12 million/€13.35 million) of income generated over this entire period, no less than $12.95 million (£10.49 million/€11.6 million) – equivalent to more than 85 per cent - was labelled "International Olympic Committee (IOC) Television Revenue."

While three years does not constitute a whole Olympic cycle and one would not expect IOC TV revenue to have accounted for any of the UIPM’s income in 2019, a further $70,000 (£56,700/€63,000) a year is said to come from the IOC’s International Sports Federation (IF) development programme.

The biggest chunk of the UIPM’s non-IOC-derived income appears to come from a $300,000 (£243,000/€270,000) a year sponsorship fee from New Balance.

Interest contributed a further amount of nearly $300,000 over the three years, while there was also $120,000 (£97,000/€108,000) in sponsorship fees from Absolute Fencing.

The new document also alludes to an in-kind sponsorship agreement with RAM Swiss Watch.

The most recent year covered – 2018 – saw the federation run up just $584,550 (£473,503/€526,487) of income which, given expenditure of $4.29 million (£3.47 million/€3.86 million), left a deficit of $3.7 million (£3 million/€3.3 million).

Most of the IOC TV money arrived in 2016, the year of the Rio Games, resulting in a $7.9 million (£6.3 million/€7 million) surplus for that year.

The 2017 deficit was about $2 million (£1.6 million/€1.8 million).

The accounts put UIPM’s end-2018 reserves at $6.17 million (£4.99 million/€5.5 million), down from $11.87 million (£9.6 million/€10.56 million) at end-2016.

The balance sheet shows $2.94 million (£2.38 million/€2.64 million) in "fixed assets investments" at end-December 2018, with a further $2.99 million (£2.42 million/€2.69 million) of cash in current bank accounts.

However, another seventeen months have passed since then, and the cash-pile was down from $6.5 million (£5.2 million/€5.85 million) at end-2017 and $9.39 million (£7.6 million/€8.45 million) at end-2016.

While expenditure can no doubt be reduced very significantly from the $4 million-plus (£3.2 million/€3.56 million) a year of the 2016-18 period, it would be little surprise, based on these figures – and bearing in mind that no information is given regarding 2019 results - to see the federation seek an advance from the IOC of part of its anticipated Tokyo 2020 payment, now postponed by a year.