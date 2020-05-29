The first World Archery summer summit will be held on Sunday (May 31), with a focus on the attitude an archer requires to win and how to achieve excellence in competition.

Seven pieces of content for archers of all abilities will be released every hour on Sunday.

Each item on the programme is public, with many set to be available on YouTube.

No prior registration for the event is necessary.

The first hour will consist of an exclusive interview with South Korean archer Park Sung-hyun, three times an Olympic champion and an eight-time medallist at the World Archery Championships.

Next is due to be a roundtable with sports psychologists, discussing the mental aspect of competition archery, followed by a presentation from the International Testing Agency explaining what archers need to know about doping in sport.

The first World Archery summer summit will feature an interview with Park Sung-hyun ©Getty Images

Other sessions include a live presentation and activity run by archer, coach and psychologist Guy Matzkin, and a live question-and-answer session with international archers, including Mike Schloesser of The Netherlands.

The day will conclude with presentations from coaches Goktug Ergin of Turkey, Oliver Haidn of Germany, Emiel Custers of The Netherlands and Guy Krueger of the United States.

Three more summits are planned, with a session on tournaments taking place on June 28.

The judges summit will take place on July 26 before the coaches summit on August 30.

Due to the crisis surrounding coronavirus, World Archery has suspended all international events and activities, with the summits part of an initiative to offer alternative products to the archery community.