Timothy Cheruiyot will lead a team of five Kenyan runners in a virtual 2000 metres race as part of the Impossible Games, a behind-closed-doors Diamond League event primarily in Oslo.

The 1500m world champion and his team are set to take on Team Ingebrigtsen, which includes Norwegian long-distance runners and brothers Henrik, Filip, and Jakob.

The two teams will aim to get the best overall 2000m time from their top three runners.

The Norwegians will run in the Bislett Stadium, venue for the Oslo 1952 Winter Olympics, while Team Cheruiyot, which also includes former 1500m world champion Elijah Manangoi, will race in Nairobi.

Competition is due to be shown on a split screen, with Britain's Steve Cram commentating for the international broadcast.

Cram holds the European record for the 2000m himself - 4min 51.39sec set in 1985.

The competition, scheduled for June 11, is due to feature a host of top names and will conform with coronavirus guidelines in Norway.

It is set to be held in place of the traditional Oslo meeting in June, and was announced after the Diamond League meetings in Eugene and Paris - which had been due to take place on June 7 and 13 respectively - were called off because of the pandemic.

Also on the schedule is a world 400m hurdles record attempt from Norway's double world champion Karsten Warholm and a pole vault contest between world record holder Armand Duplantis and French star Renaud Lavillenie, recreating their garden battle from earlier this month.

Cross-country skiing World Cup champion Therese Johaug, the Norwegian national 10,000m champion on the track, will swap her skis for running spikes, while discus world champion Daniel Ståhl of Sweden is set to take part in an all-Scandinavian contest.