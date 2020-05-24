NBA in talks over resuming season in July at Disney sports complex in Florida

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is in talks with the Walt Disney Company about resuming its season at the company's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando in Florida.

NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said yesterday that the site could host NBA teams in July and be the venue for all games.

The league has been suspended since March, but ESPN reports that its Board will meet next Friday (May 29) to discuss the proposed restart.

Bass said: "The NBA, in conjunction with the National Basketball Players Association, is engaged in exploratory conversations with the Walt Disney Company about restarting the 2019-20 NBA season in late July at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida as a single site for an NBA campus for games, practices and housing.

"Our priority continues to be the health and safety of all involved, and we are working with public health experts and Government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols and protections are in place."

It is unclear whether the rest of the regular season would be completed under the plans, or if the playoffs would begin immediately.

Teams still have 15 to 19 games left to play to complete the 82-match regular season and only four - the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics - have clinched playoff spots.

The ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex has three arenas and hotel accommodation.

Florida has some of the loosest anti-coronavirus restrictions in the United States, with youth sports allowed to resume and mixed martial arts and professional wrestling promotions staging events in the state.

According to ESPN, the NBA is putting together plans to quarantine players for two weeks before formal training camps, which would be a prelude to the season resuming.