Birthplace of judo launches its own YouTube channel

The Kodokan Judo Institute, the birthplace of the sport, has announced the launch of its official YouTube channel which will offer fans a range of content.

The first video posted on the platform was a documentary featuring Kodokan Honorary President Yukimitsu Kano, the grandson of the founder of judo.

Kano's grandfather Kanō Jigorō created judo in 1882 and made it the first Japanese martial art to become a global sport.

The film was created by the International Judo Federation (IJF) as part of its Judo Legends series.

IJF, the Kodokan Institute and the French Judo Federation have also created kodomo-no-kata, a form of the sport to help children learn the basics, which will also be featured on the channel.

Twice a week, the Institute will release short videos of the "100 judo techniques" over the space of a year.



This comes as a result of the collaboration between the IJF Academy and the Institute to produce the short videos, in order to teach judo knowledge around the world.

"As long as we consider judo as education, we have to ask ourselves questions about teaching methods," the Kodokan Institute said.

"Kano Shihan said that training styles include kata, randori, kogi (lecture), and mondo (dialogue).

"This means learning the theory by kata, applying it in randori, acquiring knowledge from kogi, and nurturing thinking skills through mondo.

"Social media is one of the good platforms to do so.

"Kodokan has an important mission, which is to 'transfer judo properly to the next generation'.

"In order to do so, we will continue to teach judo properly, now and in the future."