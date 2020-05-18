Australian swimmer Shayna Jack has criticised what she claims is a "seriously flawed" anti-doping system and said she is ready to win her fight against her four-year ban after receiving an update on her case from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Jack, a member of Australia's 4x100 metres freestyle team that won gold at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in a world record time, returned a positive sample for prohibited non-steroid anabolic agent Ligandrol in June.

The 21-year-old was given the maximum length of suspension for a first doping offence despite claiming cross-contamination led to her positive test, which was returned before last year's World Championships in South Korea.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Jack, who has appealed the decision from the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority to CAS, again protested her innocence and hit out at the anti-doping system.

The four-time World Championships medallist is expected to testify at her CAS appeal, to be held by video conference because of the coronavirus pandemic.

An exact date has not yet been confirmed but the CAS said her appeal would be heard soon.





"Now the real fight begins...I received further notice in relation to my hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport," Jack said.

"I intend to win this fight and put myself back in the pool and reclaim my position as a member of the Australian swim team.

"There are many aspects of the anti-doping system that are seriously flawed but possibly the worst element is the presumption of guilt that one has to bear.

"What sort of system infers that you are guilty of an alleged breach and the responsibility falls on you to prove your innocence?"

Jack could be in line to represent Australia at Tokyo 2020, postponed to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, if her appeal is successful.

"Not everyone will fight a flawed system and find themselves ostracised from their friends and support group for something they did not do," she added.

"If you do though, stand up and fight and know that your honour will always be defended if you tell the truth."