Sport Ireland has said it will not appeal against the "leniency" of rugby player James Cronin's one-month-ban for an "unintentional anti-doping violation".

The Irish and Munster prop was facing the possibility of his case being brought before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), but that will now not happen.

Cronin's ban ended on Saturday (May 16) with his doping offence deemed "unintentional" after a pharmacy dispensing mix-up.

He tested positive for banned substances prednisolone and prednisone after Munster's Champions Cup game away to Racing 92 on November 23, with his ban starting on April 16.

It was ruled that the pharmacy error caused the positive test after he had been prescribed an antibiotic called amoxicillin by Munster team doctor James Kearns.

He was given prednesol instead after the error made by the pharmacy in Cork, but Sport Ireland announced that they were considering an appeal.

The governing body's anti-doping chief Una May told the Irish Times that the ban was still too lenient.

"It's extremely frustrating but not unusual," she said.

"It's quite a common frustration for us in cases where there is a small sanction.

"A person might be tested in the latter part of a season and their sanction is cleared before the next season starts, or in this case, there is no season.

Sport Ireland chief executive John Treacy had previously said there is no excuse for not being aware of what substance you are taking ©Sport Ireland

"We still consider one month to be lenient, we could put up a huge battle to increase it to three months and could be unsuccessful.

"For the sake of two months, it doesn't appear appropriate to go into that level of work and detail, because there is a comprehensive file attached to this case."

Speaking to Off the Ball, the independent judicial officer Antony Davies explained why he handed a one-month ban.

Davies said: "[James Cronin's] level of culpability was low.

"We know that the prescription issued by the doctor to the pharmacy had amoxicillin only on it and we know that he was handed a packet with two tablets in it, two different sorts.

"Yes, potentially it could have been avoided but the big problem here is with the pharmacy, it's a serious and unexpected mistake.

"He saw his own name on the medication and sometimes players trust absolutely the environment they're in at their clubs, with the team doctor, the nutritionists, people like that and they don't question in my view as much as they ought to do, exactly what they are asked to take.

"And in this case James Cronin didn't and it was a careless mistake but an understandable one in the circumstances.

"I felt that his level of culpability was low, set against similar cases towards the lower end of the zero to two years."

Cronin did not miss any rugby during his ban because of the COVID-19 pandemic halting the sporting calendar.

The pharmacy in question is reportedly being investigated by the Pharmaceutical Society of Ireland for its involvement.