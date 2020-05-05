The International Biathlon Union (IBU) has relocated to its new headquarters in the Salzburg suburb of Anif.

Biathlon's worldwide governing body has moved into the former offices of SONY DADC Europe Limited, located around eight kilometres from its previous Salzburg home.

The IBU claim the relocation will enable it to "increase its operational capacity" and forms part of its "Target 26" strategic plan.

The new office has opened but with a limited number of staff as a result of COVID-19 social distancing measures.

Staff at the IBU are working from home and the office is on rotation in response to the coronavirus crisis.

The new offices are located just outside of Salzburg, where the IBU had been based for 14 years ©IBU

"Working in partnership with the whole biathlon family, the IBU developed Target 26 to guide our future and ensure that we achieve our sport's enormous potential," said IBU secretary general Niklas Carlsson.

"In order to achieve these ambitious but achievable targets we need to expand our team and operational capacity and moving to a new headquarters is critical in allowing us to do that.

"Our new office will help strengthen the IBU as an organisation and allow us to better serve our athletes, National Federations and all stakeholders.

"The team has been working hard over the past few months to ensure we continue to operate as normal during this period of self-isolation.

"But I look forward to working with my colleagues in person at our new office in the coming weeks."

The IBU had spent 14 years at the previous office, the majority of which came when the governing body was led by Anders Besseberg.