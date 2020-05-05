The Vanuatu Association of Sports And National Olympic Committee (VASANOC) has paid a courtesy visit to the Pacific country's newly appointed Sports Minister, Willie Satearoto.

VASANOC President Antoine Boudier led the delegation to meet the politician, who took the top role at the Ministry of Youth Development and Sport last month.

He was joined by VASANOC secretary general Cyrille Mainguy, chief executive Henry Tavoa and the organisation's Women in Sport chair, Julia Malas King.

Table tennis player Anolyn Lulu, a Pacific Games gold medallist and the chair of the VASANOC Athletes' Commission, was another to attend alongside Ministry officials.

The courtesy visit came after Willie Satearoto was appointed last month ©VASANOC

"Both Ministry and VASANOC are looking forward to a fruitful partnership in the days to come with Hon. Satearoto as the new Minister," VASANOC said.

Tavoa added to Vanuatu's Daily Post: "VASANOC's main Government partner in delivery of sport services in Vanuatu is the Ministry of Youth Development and Sport.

"We welcome and look forward to work with the new Minister Satearoto, as we did with the outgoing Minister and all former Ministers."