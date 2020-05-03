Narinder Batra's tenure as President of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) is set to be extended after the worldwide governing body confirmed it was expecting this year's Congress to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Batra had earlier retracted a claim that he would remain President until at least June 2021 after telling the Athletics Federation of India's special general body meeting that the FIH Congress in New Delhi later this year, where elections are due to be held, had been rescheduled.

"I will be President until elections in June next year," Batra had told the meeting.

Batra, a member of the International Olympic Committee, has seemingly been forced into a considerable backtracking of his initial comments, telling the Press Trust of India today that the Congress, scheduled for October 28 to November 1, had not yet been postponed.

A spokesperson for the FIH said the Executive Board is expected to reschedule the Congress during its meeting on Friday (May 8).

A logical conclusion of the postponement of the Congress would be Batra, whose first four-year term expires at the Congress, retaining his position until elections can be held.

Narinder Batra, left, also heads the Indian Olympic Association ©Getty Images

The FIH has not announced any postponement of the Congress publicly and the event is still listed on the 2020 calendar on its website.

insidethegames understands some National Federations have not been informed of any delay to the Congress and the elections.

"Similar to other sports federations, the question of maintaining the 47th FIH Congress as initially planned in 2020 (28 Oct – 1 Nov) has already been raised and discussed by the FIH Executive Board, due to the uncertainty of the evolution of the global COVID-19 pandemic," the FIH spokesperson told insidethegames.

"The matter is on the agenda of the next Executive Board meeting, which will happen through an online video conference next week.

"The Executive Board is expected to confirm new dates for the Congress during that meeting."

The confusion surrounding his public comments marks the latest episode of controversy involving Batra, elected FIH President in November 2016.

The 63-year-old, who was expected to stand for re-election at the 2020 Congress, has faced criticism during his first four-year term amid concern that he has not been dedicating enough time to the worldwide governing body.

Batra also heads the Indian Olympic Association, a high-profile role in the country which some in hockey believe he is prioritising over his FIH position.

Suggestions of financial difficulties for the FIH have also gathered pace in recent months.

Batra helped oversee the launch of the FIH Hockey Pro League, a home-and-away competition which has effectively replaced the Champions Trophy and Hockey World League tournaments.