Jason Smyth has admitted the lockdown has made his training challenging as the Irish sprinter aims for further success at the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games next year.

The Olympic and Paralympic Games were postponed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the latter rescheduled for August 24 to September 5 in 2021.

Smyth, a five-time Paralympic champion, has expressed his support for the decision to move the Games, but admitted the lockdown had created challenges regarding training.

He highlighted how being unable to train on a track and ensuring the safety of others during the coronavirus crisis made sprint training difficult.

"Athletics NI [Northern Ireland] have dealt with things very well in helping athletes find solutions," he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"The challenge is to find ways to maintain where you're at and not lose a step.

"I've got gym equipment, stuff like Olympic lifting bars, weight racks, I've got all that in my back garden and I've been using that.

"I could go and exercise on grass and on gravel, but it just does not work.

"I run 11 metres per second, that doesn't work on grass or gravel."

Jason Smyth has been dominant in the men's T13 100m and 200m events ©Getty Images

"You think about the number of people now out walking and out with their dogs, and you consider I have less than 10 per cent vision," Smyth said.

"Number one, I couldn't get to that speed.

"And number two, you have to consider the safety of others if I could.

"That makes it challenging."

Smyth is the T13 world record holder in the 100 metres and 200m events and has dominated the class over a 12-year period.

He claimed two Paralympic gold medals at Beijing 2008 and repeated the feat at London 2012.

Smyth secured a fifth Paralympic title at Rio 2016 by winning the men’s T13 100m,

The removal of the T13 200m from the programme prevented Smyth from winning double gold for the third successive Games.

The eight-time world champion, who suffers from Stargardt disease, has previously suggested he may look to compete at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games when he would be 37 years old.