Britain’s Andy Murray and The Netherlands’ Kiki Bertens were crowned winners of the virtual Mutua Madrid Open competition, with prize money set to help lower ranked players and coronavirus relief efforts.

The online event featured 16 players in two tournaments, comprised of players from the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and Women’s Tennis Association (WTA).

The virtual event was arranged by organisers of the Madrid Open, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Players competed against each other over the Tennis World Tour video game using PS4 controllers.

The virtual tournaments will feature the Manolo Santana Stadium, which has been created for the game.

Murray emerged as the winner of the men’s competition, with the Briton overcoming Belgium’s David Goffin on a tiebreak 7-6.

Murray, who has won the Madrid Open twice in his career, had come through a semi-final against Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman which had been complicated by technical glitches.

The Briton will split his €150,000 (£131,000/$164,000) prize money equally between the National Health Service in the United Kingdom and the Tennis Player Relief Fund.

The International Tennis Federation, ATP and WTA established the fund, along with the organisers of the four Grand Slam tournaments.

Bertens, the reigning Madrid Open women’s champion, also won the virtual competition.

The Dutch player beat France's Fiona Ferro 6-1 in the final of the virtual event.

Bertens split her prize money between providing financial assistance to lower-ranked players and fundraising efforts in The Netherlands.

Organisers have also confirmed €50,000 (£43,000/$54,000) will be donated to the Madrid Food Bank to reduce the impact of the pandemic.