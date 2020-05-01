Commonwealth Youth Games to be rescheduled with Trinidad and Tobago given "first option" to host

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Executive Board has decided to reschedule the 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games, with Trinidad and Tobago given "first option" to host the event.

The Games were scheduled to take place in Trinidad and Tobago from August 1 to 7 next year.

Dates for the Games now clash with the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which will now be held from July 23 to August 8 in 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic forcing their postponement.

The CGF said that following "positive discussions", the organisation has agreed to consider the best alternative options and timeframes for staging the event in the future.

This will include potentially hosting the Games in 2023.

The CGF said Trinidad and Tobago, which was awarded the Games last June, will have the first option to host the rescheduled event.

Shamfa Cudjoe, Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs in the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, has committed to asking the Cabinet to re-examine its position and provide the necessary confirmation regarding the hosting of the Commonwealth Youth Games and the related expenditure.

"The rescheduling of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics has also changed demands on scheduling and resources for many of our Commonwealth Games Associations (CGAs) and International Federations from 2020 to 2021," Dame Louise Martin, CGF President, siad.

"COVID-19 has had a devastating impact across the world and everyone’s absolute priority is the health and wellbeing of their communities."

"Our decision has been made in the best interests of athletes, fans and citizens that are to benefit from these transformational Games.

"We are committed over the coming months to look at future dates and hosting options, to ensure the right decision is taken for the Commonwealth Youth Games, so that the region can continue to play a leading role as part of the Commonwealth Sports Movement."

Possible rescheduling to 2023 could see the seventh edition of the Commonwealth Youth Games avoid being placed among a packed sporting calendar for 2022.

Events include the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, which will be held from July 27 to August 7.

A series of major events have also moved to 2022 to accommodate the rescheduled Olympic and Paralympic Games, with the World Athletics Championships and the Women's European Football Championships due to be held.

The pandemic has proved the latest obstacle for the 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games, which were originally due to take place in Northern Ireland’s capital Belfast.

The event was ultimately stripped from Belfast after political deadlock in the country.