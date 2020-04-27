Orlando to host 2022 IWF Masters World Championships after this year's edition cancelled

The 2020 edition of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Masters World Championships in Orlando has been cancelled, the governing body has confirmed.

Competition in the Florida city was originally due to take place between August 28 and September 5 at Wyndham Resort, but has been called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Orlando has instead been awarded the 2022 edition of the event, which it will host between August 18 and 27.

The decision was taken by the IWF Masters Executive Board and active co-opted members, and without the normal Congress vote.

This is because the next Congress in Kansai in Japan is scheduled for next year, and a decision needed to be made in a quicker time-frame.

Day 1 of the World Masters Weightlifting Championships. The men's 80-year old division, including 86-year old Marcel Perron, who's lifting 54kg here. He's the defending champion. @CTVMontreal. pic.twitter.com/1wqMy3e4V2 — Julian McKenzie (@jkamckenzie) August 16, 2019

The United States Masters Committee agreed to the proposal to remain as hosts but in 2022, the IWF said.

Obrighem in Germany was initially awarded the 2020 event, but pulled out and Orlando stepped in.

The Masters World Championships are for athletes above the age of 35.

There is no upper age limit, with Japan's 87-year-old Tsutomu Kobayashi the oldest lifter to take to the platform at last year's edition in Montreal.