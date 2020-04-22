Pacific Mini Games planned to be held in May or June in 2021

The Northern Mariana Islands are planning for the 2021 Pacific Mini Games to take place in May or June next year as originally planned, according to Pacific Games Council (PGC) President Vidhya Lakhan.

The PGC requested that the dates for the Games in Saipan were reviewed following the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by a year.

The Pacific Mini Games were due to take place in June 2021, which would fall a month prior to the rearranged Olympic Games.

Lakhan, speaking at a press conference, said the Games are currently set to take place as scheduled.

"At the present time the suggestion from the Games Organising Committee is to look at having the Mini Games in May or June," Lakhan said.

"Late May and early June next year."

In a message to athletes, published by the Oceania National Olympic Committees, Lakhan called for athletes to respect social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic but to still prepare for next year's Games.

"From the Games Council, our message to the warriors of Oceania is to recognise and respect the various restrictions imposed by Governments around social distancing," Lakhan said.

"There is nothing to prevent us from continuing our training programmes, as if the Games will take place in Saipan in 2021."

The President of the Pacific Games Council Mr Vidhya Lakhan said that the 2021 Mini Games in Saipan is going ahead as planned. Dates for now are late May early June in 2021. He had a message to the athlete Warriors of Oceania. @insidethegames #WarriorsOfOceania #PGC #ONOC pic.twitter.com/nCeLYevzNU — ONOC (@onocolympic) April 22, 2020

The Games in the Northern Mariana Islands have had a challenging build-up, with the coronavirus pandemic and the rescheduling of the Olympic Games among the latest issues for organisers to assess.

Ralph Torres, Governor of the Northern Mariana Islands, announced in July 2019 that the Government would withdraw from hosting the event to concentrate on the recovery efforts from Super Typhoon Yutu, which struck in October 2018.

Discussions with the PGC led to the decision being reversed, which means the islands will stage the event for the first time.

The Games were scaled down from 12 sports to six, with athletics, badminton, baseball, beach volleyball, golf and triathlon set to be held.

The PGC have been open to organisers adding further sports, with tennis and weightlifting potentially being included, subject to funding.

The last edition of the Pacific Mini Games took place in Vanuatu during 2017.