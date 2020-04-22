World Taekwondo (WT) has announced a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Asia Development Foundation (ADF) which has resulted in a donation of $150,000 (£120,000/€138,000) towards the Taekwondo Cares programme.

Kim Joon-il, the chairman of the ADF, presented a cheque at a ceremony with World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue in Seoul.

The money will be used to help the programme's work in developing countries in Asia during 2020 and 2021.

It is hoped that the project will help to "empower" those in need in developing countries in Asia through taekwondo.

This is the second time that the ADF has helped out with a cash donation, as $90,000 (£73,000/€83,000) was pledged to help Taekwondo Cares in 2019-2020.

The MoU, which will last for two years, will see both parties cooperate together on Taekwondo Cares while promoting Korean language and culture.

An automatic one-year extension to the deal will kick-in unless either side terminates the arrangement.

"I appreciate the ADF for supporting taekwondo and the Korean language," said Choue.

The donation is the second made by the ADF ©World Taekwondo

"Encouraged by the successful implementation of the 2019 ADF-WT Cares projects, WT will do its utmost to use the 2020 ADF funds for orphans, reformatory inmates, female victims of household sexual violence and victims of natural disasters in Asian countries in the most transparent manner, thus giving them hope and dreams."

Work through the scheme has already taken place in Asian countries including Nepal, Sri Lanka and Cambodia.

The new injection of cash will again be used in these nations, while projects will begin in Mongolia and Indonesia.

"Together with the Korean people, the ADF fully supports WT's efforts to help taekwondo maintain its Olympic status," said Kim.

"Just like in 2019, we hope to see successful ADF-WT Cares projects in 2020."

In 2018, a four-party MoU was signed between World Taekwondo, the ADF, the International Center for Korean Culture and GCS International.

The aim was to promote taekwondo and the Korean language.