ITTF agree to keep principles of Olympic and Paralympic qualifying events

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Executive Committee agreed to keep the principles of their qualification events for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

With a number of qualifying competitions postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the ITTF Executive Committee agreed to keep the principles of the events during a virtual meeting.

The decision is in line with the recommendations from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), and follows discussions with the Continental Federations and ITTF Athletes' Commission.

Pending events are likely to be rescheduled in 2021.

This year's Olympics and Paralympics were postponed until July 23 to August 8 and August 24 to September 5 2021 respectively as a result of the pandemic.

ITTF revealed the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan will definitely happen, even if it is postponed again ©Getty Images

Having received an update from the ITTF Covid-19 task force, the Executive Committee also announced it would make no further decisions on extending the period of inactivity at the moment.

All ITTF events and activities are currently suspended until June 30.

This included the 2020 World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan, which is now set to take place from September 27 to October 4.

The ITTF revealed they are working closely with the Korea Table Tennis Association and the Local Organising Committee to ensure that competition definitely happens, even if the event needs to be postponed again.

The ITTF Executive Committee will meet again on May 1 and will continue to provide further updates on all upcoming decisions regarding the pandemic.